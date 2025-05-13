Jaylen Brown Makes Blunt Statement After Celtics-Knicks Game
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks (in Manhattan) by a score of 121-113.
In addition to falling into a 3-1 hole, the Celtics also lost Jayson Tatum to injury at the end of the fourth quarter.
Via Bleacher Report: "Jayson Tatum was emotional after his injury 💔
Hope he's okay 🙏"
After the game, Jaylen Brown made an honest statement when he met with the media.
He was asked about what the team said in the locker room (h/t Celtics on CLNS).
Brown: "We didn't say much.... There wasn't a lot to say. Obviously, J.T. everybody's concerned with him but tonight, defensively, our defense let us down. Just no resistance."
Brown finished the loss with 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 7/16 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "Largest Celtics lead, 2025 East semis vs Knicks
Game 1: 20 (loss)
Game 2: 20 (loss)
Game 3: 31 (win)
Game 4: 14 (loss)"
Brown will now have to step up in a big way if Tatum misses time.
The former Cal star finished the regular season with averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Brown is in his ninth season (all with the Celtics).
He has been to the NBA Finals twice (and Eastern Conference finals six times).