Jaylen Brown Makes Bold Statement After Kings-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 114-97.
Jaylen Brown finished the loss with 28 points, one rebound, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/19 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Brown: "Tonight, we had some collapses... It's really no excuse, so we're gonna look at it and we're gonna figure it out. It's a long journey. I believe in this team. We've got a great group of guys, so we're gonna figure this out."
Brown is in his ninth season playing for Boston.
He is averaging 24.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 31 games.
With the loss, the Celtics dropped to 27-11 in their first 38 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone just 5-5 over their last ten games.
Following the Kings, the Celtics will remain in Boston to host Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Cal.
The three-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field 36.1% from the three-point range in 571 games.