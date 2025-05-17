Jaylen Brown Makes Emotional Statement After Celtics-Knicks Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics had their season ended when they lost to the New York Knicks (in Game 6) by a score of 119-81.
The Celtics played the final two games of the series without Jayson Tatum.
Jaylen Brown finished the loss with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 8/20 from the field.
After the tough loss, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP made a very honest statement when he met with the media.
Brown: "Losing to the Knicks feels like death... I was always taught that there's life after death, so we'll get ready for whatever's next. Whatever's next in the journey; I'll be ready for."
Brown finished his ninth NBA regular season with averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Via HoopsHype: "Jaylen Brown (age 28) passed Kevin Garnett in playoff scoring tonight. He's No. 42 in history.
He also moved ahead of Robert Horry in three-pointers for No. 17."
The Celtics were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in five games).
Via The Athletic: "The New York Knicks have knocked out the defending champion Boston Celtics to advance to its first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years."
The Knicks will play the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.