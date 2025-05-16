Fastbreak

Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear About Jalen Brunson After Knicks-Celtics Game

Jaylen Brown spoke about Jalen Brunson after Game 5.

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics kept their season alive when they beat the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 127-102.

Jaylen Brown put up 26 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and one steal while shooting 9/17 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Via Celtics Stats: "Jaylen Brown recorded a career-high 12 assists tonight."

After the big win, Brown spoke about Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

Brown (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos): "JB's tough. I give him all the credit in the world. He's tough. He uses his body well, he's physical. He knows how to sell and get those calls, he's crafty, he makes tough shots and he likes those big moments... My goal was just to stay between him and the basket."

The Celtics did a good job of keeping Brunson in check during Game 5.

He finished with 22 points, one rebound and six assists while shooting 7/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

The All-Star point guard also fouled out.

Jalen Brunson
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) fouls out of the game in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Knicks still lead the Celtics 3-2 in the series with Game 6 on Friday night in New York City.

Via Tommy Beer: "In the four Game 6’s he’s played in a Knicks uniform, Jalen Brunson is averaging:
38.3 points,
6.8 assists, and
3.5 made three-pointers.

averaging."

As for Brown, he is coming off a season where he won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

