Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear About Lakers Star LeBron James

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke about LeBron James.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) talks with sports media during Boston Celtics Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) talks with sports media during Boston Celtics Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

LeBron James continues to amaze the basketball world with his play at the age of 40.

Right now, the four-time NBA Champion (who is in his 22nd season) is averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 68 games.

Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke about James.

Brown: "That man got superpowers... The super speed, super athleticism, he got super vision at the same time. See the game, is super intelligent. Like a basketball savant, can read the floor and can be a coach on the floor. All at the same time... Who has that?"

Brown and James have faced off against each other 29 times.

James has the 17-12 advantage in those matchups.

Jan 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

James is in his seventh season playing for the Lakers.

They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-31 record in 79 games.

Via The NBA (on February 7): "LEBRON'S DOMINANCE CONTINUES

42 PTS (season high)
17 REB
8 AST
6 3PM

He joins Michael Jordan as the ONLY players 40 years or older to record 40+ PTS in a game!"

As for Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP is in his ninth season (all with the Celtics).

He has averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.

