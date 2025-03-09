Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear About Luka Doncic After Lakers-Celtics Game
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 111-102 (at home).
Jaylen Brown finished the win with 31 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 13/25 from the field in 42 minutes of playing time.
He also did an excellent job of slowing down Lakers star Luka Doncic.
Via Jason Timpf of The Volume: "Jaylen Brown is bullying Luka. I haven’t seen him struggle this much against an individual defender in a while."
After the game, Brown was asked about Doncic when he met with the media (h/t Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints).
Brown: "Luka is I think one of the greats. He's one of those generational talents. So I have fun watching Luka play. Offensively, what he's capable of doing... Offensively, his talent is next to none... He's one of my favorite players on that side of the ball, so I spend a lot of time watching his game... Tonight, I was able to make some plays but Luka's a great player."
Brown is in his ninth NBA season (all with Boston).
He is now averaging 23.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 53 games.
With the win over the Lakers, the Celtics improved to 46-18 in 64 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 1-1 against the Lakers in their two matchups this season.