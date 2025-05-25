Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear About Playing For Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown has spent his entire nine-year NBA career with the Boston Celtics.
At just 28, Brown is already one of the best players in franchise history.
Recently, Brown held an event in Boston.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "Jaylen Brown is signing 741 merch here outside of TD Garden for fans, many of whom have been waiting to meet him since the AM"
At the event, Brown spoke about his time in Boston (via NBC10 Boston).
Brown: "Boston is home. I've been here for ten years of my life. Even though, like, sometimes online or in the media, there's like a lot of noise. Once you get out in the community it's a lot of love and genuine connections and I get to see that today... You should expect for me to come out and leave my heart on the floor every single night next year."
Brown finished this past year with averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
He made his four NBA All-Star Game in five years.
However, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP played through an injury at the end of the season.
Via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne (on May 17): "Celtics forward Jaylen Brown wasn’t just playing through pain during the playoffs, he finished the season with a partial meniscus tear, sources told ESPN. He’ll be evaluated this week to determine whether surgery is necessary."