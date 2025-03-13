Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Thunder-Celtics
On Wednesday night, the Celtics hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in Boston.
The Celtics lost by a score of 118-112.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 34 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/20 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke about Gilgeous-Alexander.
Brown (h/t Celtics on CLNS): "That boy good. You know what I mean? That boy is good. Big fan of his game... Definitely a guy that you watch and you study to be better if we end up playing them down the line. He's a tough cover, he's been playing some good basketball and you've gotta tip your cap."
Brown finished the loss with ten points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/15 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via Jay King of The Athletic: "Jaylen Brown said he didn’t win his matchup tonight and it cost the Celtics the game."
Gilgeous-Alexander will have an excellent chance to win the 2025 MVP Award.
He is averaging 32.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via The NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reached 10K PTS with the @okcthunder in tonight's win.
He achieved this in 368 games with the team, making him the fastest to get to this figure!
The previous fastest? Kevin Durant, in 381 games."