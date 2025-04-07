Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear About Warriors Star Steph Curry
Steph Curry has established himself as one of the best five guards in NBA history.
The two-time MVP still remains one of the league's top players at 37.
In a recent interview with MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke highly of Curry.
Brown: "I think Steph is the greatest PG of all time. Obviously, point guard has evolved. It's not just about setting guys up. I feel like the way that Curry shoot the three... If he's on the floor, it opens up the floor for everybody else."
Curry is currently averaging 24.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry has the most 35-point games by a point guard in the last 60 (!!!) seasons."
Curry was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson.
He has spent all 16 seasons with the Golden State Warriors.
In that span, Curry has led the franchise to the NBA Finals six times (and four titles).
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry is the oldest point guard in NBA history to record back-to-back 35-PT games."
As for Brown, he is one of the best forwards in the NBA at 28.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP is in his ninth season (all with the Celtics).
He is averaging 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.