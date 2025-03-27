Jaylen Brown Makes Honest Statement After Celtics-Suns Game
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 132-102.
Jaylen Brown has played in the last two games (after missing three straight due to injury).
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP finished the victory with 24 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 7/15 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Brown spoke honestly about his injury when he met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Brown: "I'm still working my way back.. My body still doesn't feel 100%, but today is a step in the right direction... I haven't really issues with my knees ever in my career, so just trying to find a good routine to make sure I'm prepared and ready to go every night. It's definitely been a challenge mentally and stuff like that."
Brown is in his ninth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
The All-Star forward is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
With the victory, the Celtics improved to 54-19 in 73 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (and have won nine out of ten).
Following the Suns, the Celtics will now visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night in Texas.