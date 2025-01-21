Jaylen Brown Makes Honest Steph Curry Statement After Boston Celtics Beat Warriors
On Monday afternoon, the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors (in San Francisco) by score of 125-85.
Jaylen Brown finished the win with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/14 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
He also did an excellent job defending two-time MVP Steph Curry.
After the game, Brown was asked about Curry when he met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Reporter: "Did you ask to guard Steph tonight?"
Brown: "Yeah... Joe talked to me about it and just trying to take that challenge. Chase that guy around; it's not easy. But try to do what it took for us to get a win."
Curry finished the loss with 18 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 6/16 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range.
With the win, the Celtics improved to 30-13 in their first 43 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are 15-5 in the 20 games they have played on the road).
Following the Warriors, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit James Harden and the LA Clippers in California.
Brown is in his ninth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 23.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field.