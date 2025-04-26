Jaylen Brown Makes Shockingly Honest Statement After Celtics-Magic Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics faced off against the Magic in Orlando.
They lost Game 3 by a score of 95-93.
That said, the Celtics still lead the Magic 2-1 in the series.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Game 3 is always the one you are most likely to lose on the road as the higher seed. The series shifts and the lower seed gets the lift from the crowd. The Magic did some good stuff.
If Boston got anything good from Porzingis, Pritchard or Hauser, they're up 3-0. Good test against a physical, tough defense. Series will likely end in Game 5 in Boston."
Jaylen Brown finished the loss with 19 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 7/14 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a shockingly honest statement when he met with the media.
Brown (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network): "There might be a fight break out or something because it's starting to feel like it's not even basketball and the refs is not controlling in the environment... If we want to fight it out, we can do that. We can fight to see who goes to the second round."
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Orlando).
On the road, the Celtics are 33-9 in 42 games away from Boston.
Brown is in his ninth NBA year (all with the Celtics).