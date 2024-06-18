Jaylen Brown Moves Ahead Of NBA Legend Charles Barkley On All-Time List
On Monday evening, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are playing the Dallas Mavericks (at home) for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Brown is playing in his 124th career playoff game, which moves ahead of Charles Barkley, David Robinson and Dan Majerle.
He is now tied with Jason Terry, Terry Porter and Bill Cartwright for 94th on the all-time playoff games played list.
Brown is in his eighth season in the NBA (all with the Celtics).
He finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and they had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds.
Brown has already been to the NBA Finals twice since the 2022 season, and he has also reached the Eastern Conference finals six times over the previous eight years.
That said, he has been unable to win a title in that span.
Currently, the Celtics have a 3-1 lead over the Mavs, so they can win the NBA Championship with a victory on Monday.
If the Mavs win, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.
The Celtics most recently won an NBA Championship during the 2008 season when they were led by Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo.
Doc Rivers was the team's head coach.