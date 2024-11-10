Jaylen Brown's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Bucks Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics will be in Wisconsin to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks.
For the game, the Celtics have officially listed Jaylen Brown as questionable.
The All-Star forward has missed each of the previous four games, so this would be his fifth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tomorrow at Milwaukee:
Jaylen Brown (left hip flexor strain) - QUESTIONABLE
Luke Kornet (right hamstring tightness) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT
Jaden Springer (left knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE"
Brown is averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in six games.
One good sign for Celtics fans is that Brown traveled to Wisconsin.
Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "Decent sign: Jaylen Brown traveled to Milwaukee."
The Celtics are 8-2 in their first ten games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 108-104 (in overtime).
Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 11/25 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Following the Bucks, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host the Atlanta Hawks.
As for the Bucks, they are 2-7 in their first nine games.