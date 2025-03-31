Jaylen Brown's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Grizzlies Game
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Memphis to play the Grizzlies.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
The former Cal star is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable for Monday."
The Celtics are coming off a 121-111 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
Brown finished the win with 14 points, two rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 55-19 record in 74 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak (and have won nine out of their last ten).
Following the Grizzlies, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday night when they return home to host Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in Boston.
Via GrizzMuse: "The Boston Celtics are one of the only contending teams in the NBA that the Grizzlies have beaten this season.
Can they make it 2-0 tonight?"
As for Memphis, they come into play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-30 record in 74 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).