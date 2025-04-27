Jaylen Brown's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Magic Game
On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Orlando to play the Magic for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable for Sunday."
The Celtics lost Game 3 (also in Orlando) by a score of 95-93.
Brown finished the loss with 19 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 7/14 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Brown is in his ninth NBA season (all with Boston).
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one year at Cal.
He finished this past season with averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Via The NBA (on December 27): "Jaylen Brown WENT OFF for the Celtics!
44 PTS (season-high)
5 REB
6 3PM
4 STL
He passes Paul Pierce for the 2nd-most games in BOS franchise history with 40+ PTS, 5+ REB, & 5+ 3PM!"
The Celtics are currently up 2-1 in their series with the Magic.
If they win on Sunday, they will have a chance to close out the series when the teams return to Boston for Game 5 (on Tuesday).