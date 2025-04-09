Jaylen Brown's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Magic Game
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will play the Magic in Orlando.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
The former Cal star is averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable Wednesday."
The Celtics are coming off a 119-117 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Brown finished the win with six points, five rebounds and one assist while shooting 2/8 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
Via Marc D'Amico: "The Celtics were one game up on the Knicks on the morning of Jan. 31.
They wake up today with a nine-game lead over New York."
Right now, the Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 59-20 record in 79 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 9-1 over their last ten).
Following the Magic, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday night when they return home to host the Charlotte Hornets.
As for the Magic, they come into the night as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-40 record in 79 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and won three in a row).