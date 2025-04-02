Jaylen Brown's Official Injury Status For Heat-Celtics Game
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
The former Cal star missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable for Wednesday."
Brown is having another strong season where he made his fourth NBA All-Star Game.
He is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Celtics come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-19 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.
Following the Heat, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday night when they host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "NBA net-rating leaders last five games:
1. Heat. +21.8
2. Thunder. +17.2
3. Celtics. +16.8
Heat at Celtics on Wednesday night. (A game that recently was removed from national-television schedule.)"
As for the Heat, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-31 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (but just 5-5 over their last ten).
Following Boston, the Heat will play their next game on Thursday night when they return home to host the Memphis Grizzlies.