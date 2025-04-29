Jaylen Brown's Official Injury Status For Magic-Celtics Game
On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable for Tuesday."
Brown is coming off a strong performance in Game 4 with 21 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 6/16 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via Dan Greenberg of Barstool Sports: "Jaylen Brown is shooting 88.9% from the FT line so far in the playoffs (6.8 FTA)
Since March 1st: 81% (13 games)
Since January 1st: 79.3% (35 games)
We prayed for times like these"
Brown finished his ninth NBA regular season with averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Via Hoop Herald: "The work you do on the court is only half the battle
The best players in the world, like Jaylen Brown, work just as hard in the weight room as they do on the court
Strength and conditioning is the great separator for the best in the world"
The Celtics have a 3-1 lead in the series, so the can eliminate the Magic with a win on Tuesday.
Last season, Brown won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP Award when the Celtics won the title.