Jaylen Brown's Official Injury Status For Nets-Celtics Game
On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets in Massachusetts.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Jaylen Brown has been ruled out.
Brown is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) ruled out for Tuesday."
The Celtics are coming off a 115-113 victory over the Nets at Barclays Center (in Brooklyn, New York).
Brown finished with eight points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball at Cal.
He has spent all nine seasons of his NBA career in Boston.
Last season, the three-time All-Star won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-19 record in 58 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Nets, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-45 record in 68 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.