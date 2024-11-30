Jaylen Brown's Poster Dunk Went Viral In Celtics-Bulls Game
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois.
Jaylen Brown had 20 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 7/20 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in his first 30 minutes.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP also had a big dunk that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "JAYLEN BROWN POSTER TIME 😱😱"
Brown has been off to an excellent start to the 2024-25 season.
The former Cal star entered play with averages of 25.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 14 games.
In addition to Brown's stellar play, the Celtics have been among the best teams in the NBA.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-3 record in their first 18 games.
The Celtics are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
Following the Bulls, they will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
On the road, the Celtics have gone 8-1 in the nine games they have played away from Boston.
As for the Bulls, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-12 record in 20 games.
They are 2-6 in the eight games they have played at home in Chicago.
Following the Celtics, the Bulls will remain at the United Center to host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening.