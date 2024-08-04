Jaylen Brown Reacts To Anthony Edwards Instagram Post
Anthony Edwards is currently playing in his first Olympics for Team USA in Paris.
The All-Star guard has been fantastic through the team's first three games.
He most recently had 26 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 11/15 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA TV: "Anthony Edwards drops 26 points to lead Team USA past Puerto Rico, 104-83.
#USABMNT finishes group play 3-0 🇺🇸"
Following the game, the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar sent out a post on Instagram that had over 582,000 likes in seven hours.
Edwards captioned his post: "Windy in Paris"
One person who left a comment was All-Star forward Jaylen Brown.
Brown's comment had over 3,000 likes.
Brown wrote: "Hometown hero"
Brown and Edwards are both from Atlanta.
Edwards played his college basketball at the University of Georgia (Brown went to Cal).
They are two of the best young stars in the NBA.
Last season, Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.
As for Brown, he finished this past season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He helped the Boston Celtics win their first NBA Championship since 2008.