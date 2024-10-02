Jaylen Brown Reacts To Donovan Mitchell's Instagram Post
Donovan Mitchell is going into his eighth season in the NBA (and third playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers).
He finished last year with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
After the Cavs held media day on Monday, Mitchell made a post to Instagram that had over 62,000 likes and 300 comments in six hours.
Mitchell captioned his post: "Year 8️⃣🕷️"
One person to leave a comment on his post was Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.
Brown's comment had over 700 likes in five hours.
Brown wrote: "Bro 5’11 wear a size 18"
Brown and Mitchell have faced off 17 times over their careers.
In those matchups, Mitchell has a 9-8 record.
Last season, the Celtics and Cavs faced off in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
The Celtics won the series in five games, and Mitchell missed the final two games due to injury.
Following the Cavs, the Celtics went on to defeat the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks to win the 2024 NBA Championship (Brown won the Finals MVP Award).
Mitchell and the Cavs are expected to be among the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
As long as they can stay healthy, they have a roster that has the talent to contend for the 2025 NBA Finals.
The Cavs will play their first game on October 23 when they visit the Toronto Raptors.