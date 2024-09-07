Jaylen Brown Reacts To Donovan Mitchell's Instagram Post
Donovan Mitchell is one of the best players in the NBA.
He is coming off another sensational regular season where he averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Saturday, Mitchell is celebrating his 28th birthday.
The Cleveland Cavaliers star made a post to Instagram that had over 6,000 likes in 30 minutes.
Mitchell captioned his post: "28 @ Midnight Wonder What’s Next For Me🤞🏾🕷️🇵🇦"
One person who left a comment was Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.
Brown wrote: "You getting old bro"
Mitchell led the Cavs to the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round but lost to Brown and the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the second round.
In addition to his two seasons with the Cavs, Mitchell spent the first five years of his career with the Utah Jazz.
He has made the NBA All-Star Game for five straight seasons.
As for Brown, he is also coming off another incredible season.
The former Cal star averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Championship over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, which was their first title since the 2008 season (16 years ago).
Brown won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.