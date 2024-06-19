Jaylen Brown Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post
On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown won their first NBA Championship when the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-88 in Game 5 of the Finals.
After the game (on Wednesday), Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 620,000 likes and 12,000 comments in less than five hours.
Tatum captioned his post: "LETS TALK ABOUT IT"
One person who left a comment was Brown.
His comment had over 18,000 likes in less than five hours.
Brown wrote: "Greatest of all time"
Tatum finished Game 5 with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA History: "Jayson Tatum is the 6th player in NBA history to record 30+ PTS and 10+ AST in an NBA Finals clinching game, joining:
Jerry West
Walt Frazier
James Worthy
Michael Jordan
Stephen Curry"
As for Brown, he had 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/23 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
He also won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.
Via NBA TV: "JAYLEN BROWN WINS FINALS MVP
☘️ 20.8 PPG ☘️ 5.4 RPG ☘️ 5 APG"
Brown and Tatum have been teammates for seven seasons.
In that span, they have won the title, been to the NBA Finals twice and reached the Eastern Conference finals five times.
They have also made a combined eight NBA All-Star Games.