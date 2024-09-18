Jaylen Brown Reacts To Tacko Fall's Instagram Post
Tacko Fall most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That year, he averaged 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field in 11 games (one start).
Fall still has 830,000 followers on Instagram.
On Monday, he made a post that had over 10,000 likes.
Fall captioned his post: "Enlightening minds and pushing boundaries on and off the court — everyday is a journey toward growth and excellence."
One person who left a comment was 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.
Brown wrote: "🐐🐐"
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum also liked the post.
Fall began his NBA career as teammates with Tatum and Brown on the Celtics in 2019.
He spent part of two seasons with the Celtics and had averages of 2.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 74.4% from the field in 26 games (he also appeared in three playoff games).
Considering Fall was a fan-favorite in Boston, they will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction from Brown and Tatum.
As for Brown, he is coming off an excellent season where he made his third All-Star Game.
The eight-year veteran averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He helped lead the Celtics to their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season when Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo were still on the roster.