Jaylen Brown Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Celtics Crush Knicks
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics opened up the regular season when they hosted the New York Knicks.
Before the game, the Celtics were given their 2024 NBA Championship rings.
The Celtics then blew out the Knicks by a score of 132-109 to begin the season with a 1-0 record.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 7/18 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 30 minnutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a post to Instagram that had over 145,000 likes in two hours.
Brown captioned his post: "Ring night 💍"
Brown finished last season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He also won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP Award.
The three-time All-Star is now in his ninth season.
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Cal.
He has spent his entire career with Boston.
Following New York, the Celtics will now travel to Washington D.C., for a showdown with Jordan Poole and the Wizards on Thursday evening.
As for the Knicks, they had a tough night.
They trailed by a score of 43-24 after the first 12 minutes.
Following their loss to the Celtics, the Knicks will now return home to host the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening at Madison Square Garden.