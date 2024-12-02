Jaylen Brown's Status For Heat-Celtics Game
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Miami Heat (at home).
For the game, they could remain without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via RotoWire: "Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Monday"
Brown is having a strong season with averages of 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 15 games.
The All-Star forward has helped the Celtics get off to an excellent start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are 16-4 in 20 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Without Brown, the Celtics most recently lost to the Cavs (in Cleveland) by a score of 115-111.
Brown is in his ninth season in the NBA (all with Boston).
In that span, he has helped the franchise make the Eastern Conference finals six times and the NBA Finals twice (and they won the 2024 title).
On the other hand, Miami enters play after losing to the Toronto Raptors 119-116 on Sunday.
They are 9-9 in 18 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the east.
This will be the first time that the Heat and Celtics face off in 2024-25.
Last season, the Celtics beat the Heat in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.