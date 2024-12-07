Jaylen Brown Taunts Giannis Antetokounmpo In Bucks-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Celtics are playing the Milwaukee Bucks at home in Boston.
During the second half, Jaylen Brown made a tough shot over Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Via The NBA: "This take from Jaylen Brown is TOUGH 😤
He's up to 20 PTS for the @celtics on ESPN!"
However, Brown got a technical foul after the play.
Via ESPN: "Jaylen Brown received a technical foul for taunting Giannis on this play."
Brown had 23 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 9/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Jaylen Brown scored through Giannis Antetokounmpo and hit a "too small" on his way back.
Antetokounmpo threw an elbow that Brown was able to avoid, but then Brown got in Antetokounmpo's face and got himself a technical."
Brown and Antetokounmpo also had a viral interaction when the Bucks and Celtics faced off in Wisconsin last month.
For Celtics and Bucks fans, they will likely enjoy seeing the two players go at one another.
They are two of the best forwards in the Eastern Conference.
Brown entered play with averages of 25.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 61.6% from the field in 19 games.