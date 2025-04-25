Fastbreak

Jaylen Brown's Updated Injury Status For Celtics-Magic Game

Jaylen Brown has been added to the injury report for Game 3.

Dec 29, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is attended to by the medical staff during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is attended to by the medical staff during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic for Game 3 of their first-round series.

For the game, the Celtics could be without Jaylen Brown, who has been added to the injury report.

Via Taylor Snow: "Celtics Injury Report Update vs. Orlando (4/25):

Jaylen Brown - Right Knee Posterior Impingement - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday - Right Hamstring Strain - QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum - Right Distal Radius Bone Bruise - DOUBTFUL"

The Celtics are coming off a 109-100 victory over the Magic (in Game 2).

Brown finished the win with 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

Via Basketball Forever: "Jaylen Brown drops 36 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL as the Celtics get the 109-100 WIN over the Magic & TAKE A 2-0 SERIES LEAD

Kristaps Porzingis: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK"

The Celtics are coming off a regular season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.

Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Orlando, Florida).

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Celtics have added Jaylen Brown to the injury report for Game 3. He's questionable with the same knee injury he's been managing.

Brown wasn't on the injury before Game 1 or Game 2.

Jrue Holiday is still questionable. Jayson Tatum is still doubtful."

