Jaylen Brown's Updated Injury Status For Celtics-Magic Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic for Game 3 of their first-round series.
For the game, the Celtics could be without Jaylen Brown, who has been added to the injury report.
Via Taylor Snow: "Celtics Injury Report Update vs. Orlando (4/25):
Jaylen Brown - Right Knee Posterior Impingement - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday - Right Hamstring Strain - QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum - Right Distal Radius Bone Bruise - DOUBTFUL"
The Celtics are coming off a 109-100 victory over the Magic (in Game 2).
Brown finished the win with 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via Basketball Forever: "Jaylen Brown drops 36 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL as the Celtics get the 109-100 WIN over the Magic & TAKE A 2-0 SERIES LEAD
Kristaps Porzingis: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK"
The Celtics are coming off a regular season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Orlando, Florida).
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Celtics have added Jaylen Brown to the injury report for Game 3. He's questionable with the same knee injury he's been managing.
Brown wasn't on the injury before Game 1 or Game 2.
Jrue Holiday is still questionable. Jayson Tatum is still doubtful."