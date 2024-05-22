Jaylen Brown's Viral Instagram Post After Pacers-Celtics Game
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers (at home) in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 133-128.
The Celtics were on the verge of losing, but All-Star forward Jaylen Brown tied up the game (at 117-117) by making a three-pointer with less six seconds left in regulation.
They then won the overtime period by a score of 16-11.
Brown finished the victory with 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Brown made a post to Instagram that had over 71,000 likes and 2,000 comments in less than two hours.
Brown captioned his post: "☘️☘️☘️"
Brown is coming off another productive regular season where he averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He helped the Celtics finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).
They beat the Miami Heat in the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday evening (also in Boston).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series will begin on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.