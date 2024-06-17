Jaylen Brown's Viral Quote About Playing For The Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown is in his eighth season in the NBA (all with the Boston Celtics).
The three-time NBA All-Star has become one of the best forwards in the league.
Before Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Brown met with the media and spoke about playing for Boston.
Brown: "It's definitely a blessing to be here. To represent the Celtics, my family, organization, the community, a greater community, it's an honor that I don't take lightly. Just to come out every night, to play for something, for what I represent, I think that matters. My relationship with Boston has grown, I've been here for almost nine years now. Since I was 18, 19 years old, I've grown up. I've become a man here. Boston is special. I'm looking forward to Game 5."
The Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
They have also been to the Eastern Conference finals six times since Brown was drafted with the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
The Celtics have a 3-1 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, but they are coming off a 122-84 loss in Game 4 of the series.
Brown finished with 10 points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 3/12 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Monday evening in Boston.
If the Celtics win, they will be NBA Champions for the first time since the 2008 season.