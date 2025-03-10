Jayson Tatum's Current Injury Status For Jazz-Celtics Game

TATUM & BROWN LIFT BOSTON OVER LAKERS 🙌



JT: 40 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 6 3PM, 2 STL

JB: 31 PTS, 6 REB, 3 3PM, 3 STL@celtics improve to 10-2 in their last 12 and sit 2nd in the East! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/t9XEaI4vhD