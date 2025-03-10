Jayson Tatum's Current Injury Status For Jazz-Celtics Game
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Utah Jazz.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.
Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (knee) questionable for Monday."
The Celtics are coming off a 111-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
Tatum finished with 40 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/28 from the field and 6/16 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "TATUM & BROWN LIFT BOSTON OVER LAKERS
JT: 40 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 6 3PM, 2 STL
JB: 31 PTS, 6 REB, 3 3PM, 3 STL
@celtics improve to 10-2 in their last 12 and sit 2nd in the East!"
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-18 record in 64 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and won four straight).
Following the Jazz, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder.
As for the Jazz, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-49 record in 65 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and have gone 2-8 over their last ten).