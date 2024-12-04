Jayson Tatum's Current Injury Status For Pistons-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Detroit Pistons.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics on Tuesday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Detroit:
Jrue Holiday (left knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE"
Tatum is having another excellent season.
The former Duke star enters play with averages of 28.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 21 games.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-4 record in 21 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their previous ten games and most recently beat the Miami Heat by a score of 108-89.
Tatum finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 7/21 from the field and 3/12 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA on Tuesday: "The Eastern Conference @Kia Player of the Month for October & November is Jayson Tatum! #KiaPOTM"