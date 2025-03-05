Fastbreak

Jayson Tatum's Current Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 16, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24), Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) sprawl on the floor for a loose ball during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Portland Trail Blazers.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.

The former Duke star is averaging 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 58 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (shoulder) questionable for Wednesday."

The Celtics most recently beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 110-103.

Tatum finished the win with 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 4/15 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Jayson Tatum
He recently celebrated his 27th birthday.

Via Taylor Snow (on Tuesday): "Jayson Tatum had the highest plus/minus of any player in NBA history before turning 27. By a landslide.

1. Jayson Tatum: +3,528
2. Tony Parker: +3,218
3. Tim Duncan: +3,090
4. LeBron James: +2,966
5. Dirk Nowitzki: +2,787"

The Celtics come into play with a 43-18 record in 61 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone 19-11 in 30 games played at home in Boston.

Via The NBA: "JT's all-time ranks for players under 27:

No. 1 in threes made
1 of 7 players with 13K pts
1 of 2 players with 13K pts, 4K reb and 2K+ ast (LeBron)

HAPPY 27th JAYSON TATUM"

