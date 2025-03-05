Jayson Tatum's Current Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Celtics Game

JT's all-time ranks for players under 27:



☘️ No. 1 in threes made

☘️ 1 of 7 players with 13K pts

☘️ 1 of 2 players with 13K pts, 4K reb and 2K+ ast (LeBron)



HAPPY 27th JAYSON TATUM 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/3H01xe2B8b