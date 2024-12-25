Jayson Tatum's Current Status For 76ers-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.
Tatum missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (illness) questionable for Wednesday."
Tatum is having another excellent season.
He is averaging 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 26 games.
The Celtics most recently lost to the Orlando Magic in Florida (without Tatum) by a score of 108-104.
One of the biggest reasons for the loss was that they shot just 24.8% from the three-point range.
Following the 76ers, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Indiana Pacers.
At home, they have gone 11-4 in the 15 games they have played in Boston.
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.
He is in his eighth NBA season (all with Boston).
The 26-year-old is coming off a year where he helped the Celtics win their first title in 16 years.
On the other side, the 76ers are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-17 record in 27 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
On the road, the 76ers are 5-8 in 13 games away from Philadelphia.