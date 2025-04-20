Jayson Tatum Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Magic-Celtics Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics hosted the Orlando Magic for Game 1 of their series.
The Celtics dominated, winning by a score of 103-86.
Despite the win, Jayson Tatum had a tough day, finishing with 17 points while shooting 8/22 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.
He also had 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@TheHateCentral: "Jayson Tatum in Game 1:
17 Points
8-22 FG
1-8 3PT
0-4 FT
THE BRICK MAMBA 🔥🔥🔥"
Joel Moran: "Jayson Tatum the only superstar that can score under 20 on bad efficiency and still get praised for his intangibles"
@Kyrielebronwed: "Y’all questioned why Steve Kerr played Derrick White over Jayson Tatum lol"
@iam_johnw: "Jayson Tatum will never be the face of the league when the playoffs come around and someone who’s never watched the nba would think Derrick white was the star"
@philfanacc: "Tatum really only got himself to blame for the narrative around him n how he’s talked about ngl"
@LakeShowYo: "Tatum shooting 5/17 and Celtics up 20
If LeBron does that the Lakers lose by 30"
@CelticsLead: "JAYSON TATUM TONIGHT:
17 PTS
14 REB
4 AST
1 STL
1 BLK
not the best Tatum performance"
@SpliffRobinson: "Jayson Tatum if Derrick White didn't turn into prime Steph Curry every postseason"
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 29-13 in 42 games at home.
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night (also in Boston).