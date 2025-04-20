Fastbreak

Jayson Tatum Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Magic-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum played 40 minutes against the Magic.

Ben Stinar

May 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) sits on the bench in the first half during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics hosted the Orlando Magic for Game 1 of their series.

The Celtics dominated, winning by a score of 103-86.

Despite the win, Jayson Tatum had a tough day, finishing with 17 points while shooting 8/22 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.

He also had 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@TheHateCentral: "Jayson Tatum in Game 1:

17 Points
8-22 FG
1-8 3PT
0-4 FT

THE BRICK MAMBA 🔥🔥🔥"

Joel Moran: "Jayson Tatum the only superstar that can score under 20 on bad efficiency and still get praised for his intangibles"

@Kyrielebronwed: "Y’all questioned why Steve Kerr played Derrick White over Jayson Tatum lol"

@iam_johnw: "Jayson Tatum will never be the face of the league when the playoffs come around and someone who’s never watched the nba would think Derrick white was the star"

@philfanacc: "Tatum really only got himself to blame for the narrative around him n how he’s talked about ngl"

@LakeShowYo: "Tatum shooting 5/17 and Celtics up 20

If LeBron does that the Lakers lose by 30"

@CelticsLead: "JAYSON TATUM TONIGHT:
17 PTS
14 REB
4 AST
1 STL
1 BLK

not the best Tatum performance"

@SpliffRobinson: "Jayson Tatum if Derrick White didn't turn into prime Steph Curry every postseason"

The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 29-13 in 42 games at home.

Jayson Tatum
Apr 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts before the start of a game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night (also in Boston).

