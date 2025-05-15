Jayson Tatum's Father Reportedly Has Heartbreaking Reaction To Injury News
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics won Game 5 over the New York Knicks by a score of 127-102.
The Celtics won an elimination game after getting the news (on Tuesday) that Jayson Tatum would be out for the year with a ruptured right Achilles tendon.
Via The Boston Celtics (on Tuesday): "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."
Before Game 5, ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported how Tatum's father (Justin) reacted to the injury news about his son.
Spears: "His father coaches a team in Indonesia and they were on their way to a game in Mongolia... He's watching the game on his tablet and he's like, my son is cooking... Justin having played college basketball himself knew, he felt that was an Achilles injury. He said that within ten minutes Jayson's mom called him... Told him what had happened, he got off the phone, started balling, he told me. Walked away from his team to try to collect himself. Jayson ended up giving him a call once he was able to. They cried together."
Tatum had been coming off a year where he led the Celtics to the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
He has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the previous six seasons.
The Celtics will play Game 6 against the Knicks on Friday in New York.