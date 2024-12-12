Jayson Tatum's Final Injury Status For Pistons-Celtics Game
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Detroit Pistons (at home).
However, they will be witout one of their best players, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has been ruled out.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Sam Hauser (right adductor strain) - OUT
Jaden Springer (illness, non-Covid) - OUT
Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) - OUT
Jordan Walsh - AVAILABLE"
Tatum is currently averaging 28.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 23 games.
The Celtics enter play as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-5 record in 24 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.
That said, the Celtics are coming off a 127-121 loss to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Tatum had 17 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 6/21 from the field and 1/10 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following Detroit, the Celtics will visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
As for the Pistons, they are the 11th seed in the east with a 10-15 record in 25 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following their showdown with the Celtics, the Pistons will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.
On the road, they have gone 6-8 in the 14 games they have played away from Detroit.