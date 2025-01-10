Jayson Tatum Gets Honest About Russell Westbrook After Nuggets-Celtics Game
Earlier this week, the Boston Celtics played the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to a 118-106 victory.
He finished with 29 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 11/23 from the field.
After the game, Tatum was asked about Nuggets star Russell Westbrook (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Tatum: "I love Russ to death. I can't say enough good things about him: what he's meant to the game, the NBA, one of the best players to ever play and how he's inspired so many kids... You just cherish those moments where you play against legends... I'm pretty close with Russ. It's always fun the few matchups a year that we get with each other."
Westbrook finished the loss with 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/18 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Over 17 matchups, Tatum has a 12-5 record against Westbrook.
With the victory, the Celtics improved to 27-10 in 37 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday night when they host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Boston.
Tatum is in his eighth season.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets rebounded by defeating the LA Clippers 126-103 on Wednesday.
They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-15 record in 36 games.
Westbrook is in his first season with Denver.