Jayson Tatum's Honest Quote About Kyrie Irving Before NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will face off in the 2024 NBA Finals with Game 1 on June 6 in Massachusetts.
Kyrie Irving will be going up against his former team (he spent two seasons with Boston).
On Saturday, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum was asked about his former teammate (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Tatum: "Obviously, there were some ups and downs. I think, for me, being a first, second-year player. Being around a superstar every day. Seeing how to navigate that space. Obviously, on the court, he's one of the most talented guys I've ever seen. It seems like a very long time ago. I've got a lot of great memories from having Kai as a teammate."
He was teammates with Irving for the first two seasons of his NBA career.
While the Celtics had an incredibly talented roster, they were unable to get out of the second round in that span.
Right now, the Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and they had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
Irving finished his second season in Dallas with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range.