Jayson Tatum's Honest Quote About Relationship With Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are coming off winning their first NBA Championship.
The superstar duo had been together for seven seasons, and they were finally able to get over the hump and capture a title.
Recently, Tatum was on 7PM in Brooklyn (with NBA legend Carmelo Anthony) and spoke about his relationship with Brown and tenure in Boston.
Tatum: "It was tough. I just turned 26. They were talking about us like we we're 32 and 35. Like our window had closed. They say your prime don't start till you're 27, 28. We felt like we we're ahead of the curve. We we're like yo, it's just a matter of time. Over time, we had to learn how to co-exist with each other. That's with anybody. I was 19, he was 20 when I first got to the league. We we're still figuring out our personal life, our family, just navigating through this thing called the NBA with so many expectations of being with Boston. We're playing on national TV every other night, there's a lot of things that come with that. We had to learn that we needed each other."
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball playing for the Duke Blue Devils.
He finished this past season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The 26-year-old has made five straight NBA All-Star Games.