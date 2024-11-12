Fastbreak

Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Hawks-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 4, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.

The former Duke star is averaging 30.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 11 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Tuesday."

The Celtics are 9-2 in their first 11 games.

They most recently beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 113-107.

Tatum finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/21 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

He suffered an injury scare during the game (he ended up returning).

Via Courtside Buzz on Sunday: "Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot was in Jayson Tatum’s landing space & Tatum twisted his ankle on it & Giannis was not called for a foul."

Following the Hawks, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

Tatum is in his eighth season in the NBA (all with Boston).

Jayson Tatum
Nov 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Hawks are 4-7 in their first 11 games.

They most recently lost to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 125-113.

Following the Celtics, the Hawks will play their next game on Friday evening when they return home to host the Washington Wizards.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.