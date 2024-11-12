Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Hawks-Celtics Game
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.
The former Duke star is averaging 30.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Tuesday."
The Celtics are 9-2 in their first 11 games.
They most recently beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 113-107.
Tatum finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/21 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
He suffered an injury scare during the game (he ended up returning).
Via Courtside Buzz on Sunday: "Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot was in Jayson Tatum’s landing space & Tatum twisted his ankle on it & Giannis was not called for a foul."
Following the Hawks, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
Tatum is in his eighth season in the NBA (all with Boston).
Meanwhile, the Hawks are 4-7 in their first 11 games.
They most recently lost to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 125-113.
Following the Celtics, the Hawks will play their next game on Friday evening when they return home to host the Washington Wizards.