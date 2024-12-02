Fastbreak

Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Heat-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum is on the injury report for Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat in Massachusetts.

For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.

The All-Star forward is averaging 28.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 20 games.

Via RotoWire: "Jayson Tatum: Questionable for Monday"

The Celtics enter the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-4 record in 20 games.

They are coming off a 115-111 to the Cleveland Cavaliers (on the road).

Despite the loss, Tatum had 33 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 12/27 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes.

Dec 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Following Miami, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Detroit Pistons.

At home, they have gone 7-2 in the nine games they have played in Boston.

Tatum is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Celtics).

Nov 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As for the Heat, they are 9-9 in their first 18 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Confernece.

They are coming off a 119-116 loss to RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

Following their matchup with Boston, the Heat will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they return home to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Miami.

