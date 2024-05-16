Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story After Boston Celtics Beat Cavs
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 113-98 in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The Celtics will now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight year, while the Cavs are headed home for the offseason.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 25 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and four steals while shooting 9/16 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, Tatum made a post to his Instagram story with Cavs forward Marcus Morris.
Tatum captioned his post: "My dawg @foestar13"
Morris finished Game 5 with 25 points, three rebounds and two steals while shooting 10/13 from the field and 5/6 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He spent two seasons with the Celtics (2017-19).
Those were Tatum's first two years in the NBA.
Tatum is coming off another sensational year where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They had the best record in the NBA (64-18), and beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
The Celtics will now face off against either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers in the Conference Finals.
Currently, the Knicks lead that series 3-2 with Game 6 on Friday in Indiana.