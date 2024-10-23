Jayson Tatum Made Boston Celtics History Against Knicks
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the New York Knicks (in Massachusetts) for their first game of the 2024-25 season.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum got off to an excellent start to the game.
He had 25 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/12 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
After his fourth three-pointer of the game, Tatum has now made 1,300 career threes.
He is just the second player in the history of the Celtics to reach this milestone.
The only player who remains ahead of Tatum is Hall of Famer Paul Pierce (1,823).
Tatum is in his eighth season (all with the Celtics) and is coming off a year where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He has made the NBA All-Star Game in five straight seasons.
Last season, Tatum helped lead the Celtics to the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They then won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals.
Via The NBA: "THE CELTICS HAVE HIT 24 THREES ON OPENING NIGHT.
MIDWAY THROUGH THE 3RD QUARTER ON TNT.
The NBA record for a game is 29 🚨"
Following New York, the Celtics will visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Friday evening.