Jayson Tatum Made Boston Celtics History Against Magic

Jayson Tatum made Boston Celtics history in Game 5.

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 120-89.

They have now won the series 4-1 and will advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Jayson Tatum went off for 35 points, eight rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 10/16 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum in Games 3-5 after missing Game 2 with wrist injury:

36 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
37 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
35 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST

35+ in 3 straight playoff games for the first time in his career.

Celtics close out Magic in 5."

Tatum also made Celtics history not seen since NBA legend Larry Bird.

Via @StatMamba: "Jayson Tatum in the first round:

31.3 PPG
11.3 RPG
5.3 APG
60.7% TS

Joins Larry Bird as the only Celtics to have a series averaging 30/10/5 on 60% TS."

Tatum is in his eighth season playing for the Celtics.

The six-time NBA All-Star has already established himself as one of the best players to ever play for the legendary franchise.

Via Taylor Snow: "Jayson Tatum is the 1st player in NBA history to make 10+ FTs without a miss in 3 straight playoff games.

Game 3: 12-12
Game 4: 14-14
Game 5: 11-11"

The Celtics will now face off against the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons.

