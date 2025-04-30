Jayson Tatum Made Boston Celtics History Against Magic
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 120-89.
They have now won the series 4-1 and will advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Jayson Tatum went off for 35 points, eight rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 10/16 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum in Games 3-5 after missing Game 2 with wrist injury:
36 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
37 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
35 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST
35+ in 3 straight playoff games for the first time in his career.
Celtics close out Magic in 5."
Tatum also made Celtics history not seen since NBA legend Larry Bird.
Via @StatMamba: "Jayson Tatum in the first round:
31.3 PPG
11.3 RPG
5.3 APG
60.7% TS
Joins Larry Bird as the only Celtics to have a series averaging 30/10/5 on 60% TS."
Tatum is in his eighth season playing for the Celtics.
The six-time NBA All-Star has already established himself as one of the best players to ever play for the legendary franchise.
Via Taylor Snow: "Jayson Tatum is the 1st player in NBA history to make 10+ FTs without a miss in 3 straight playoff games.
Game 3: 12-12
Game 4: 14-14
Game 5: 11-11"
The Celtics will now face off against the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons.