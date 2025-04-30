Jayson Tatum Made Boston Celtics History Against Magic

Jayson Tatum in Games 3-5 after missing Game 2 with wrist injury:



36 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST

37 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST

35 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST



35+ in 3 straight playoff games for the first time in his career.



Celtics close out Magic in 5.pic.twitter.com/2wcvXXR45P