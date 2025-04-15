Jayson Tatum Made Boston Celtics History Not Seen Since Larry Bird
Jayson Tatum just finished his eighth regular season playing for the Boston Celtics.
The All-Star forward averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Tatum also made Celtics history that hasn't been seen since NBA legend Larry Bird.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jayson Tatum and Larry Bird are the only Celtics to the lead the team in total points, rebounds, assists and steals in a season multiple times ☘️
(Larry in 1983-1983 and 1985-1986, Jayson in 2020-2021 and 2024-2025)."
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.
He is already one of the best Celtics players of all time.
Via @CelticsMuse: "Celtics players to average 25 PPG, 5 RPG, 5 APG:
— Jayson Tatum (2025)
— Larry Bird
— John Havlicek
Elite Company."
In addition to Tatum's stellar play, the Celtics are also one of the elite teams in the NBA.
They finished the regular season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
Via Cameron Tabatabaie of The Celtics Wire: "Jayson Tatum on Snapchat after the team announced his recent Larry Bird milestone"
As for Bird, he spent all 13 years of his Hall of Fame career with Boston.
His averages were 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.