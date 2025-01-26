Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Boston Celtics Victory Over Mavs
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics crushed the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) by a score of 122-107.
Jayson Tatum finished with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 8/22 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 35 mintues of playing time.
He also made Celtics history by scoring his 13,000th career point (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Celtics Stats: "Jayson Tatum scored his 13,000th career point tonight, becoming the 11th Celtic to reach that mark."
Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Via Sean Grande: "Tonight in Dallas against the Mavericks, Jayson Tatum just scored his 13,000th point.
He's the 7th player in NBA history to do it before his 27th birthday.
13,000 POINTS AT 26
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Carmelo Anthony
Kobe Bryant
Tracy McGrady
Wilt Chamberlin
JAYSON TATUM"
The Celtics improved to 32-14 in 46 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
In addition, the Celtics are 17-6 in 23 games on the road away from Boston.
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.
He has spent all eight seasons with Boston.
In that span, they have won one title, reached the NBA Finals twice (and Eastern Conference finals five times).