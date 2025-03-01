Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Cavs-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home).
The Celtics had a 74-64 lead at halftime.
One of the biggest reasons for their strong start was the play of All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.
He had 30 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 11/17 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
Via Celtics Stats: "Jayson Tatum's 30-point first half tonight was one point shy of his career-high for points in the first half of a game."
Tatum also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum's first half was one for the history books
30 PTS | 9 REB | 7 AST
That's the first time in the play-by-play era (1997-98) that those numbers have been reached in ANY half"
Tatum came into the night with averages of 26.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jayson Tatum is the first player EVER in the play-by-play era to record 30-9-7 in the first half"
The Celtics are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-17 record in 59 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Cavs, the Celtics will play their next game on Sunday when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
At home, they are 18-10 in 28 games.